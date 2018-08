REUTERS: Kliment Kolesnikov of Russia set a world record for the 50 metres backstroke while winning the European Championship title in Glasgow on Saturday.

The 18-year-old clocked 24.00 seconds to take 0.04 seconds off the record set by Britain's Liam Tancock at the world championships in Rome in 2009.

