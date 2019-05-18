Konta marches into Rome final with comeback win over Bertens

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Johanna Konta came from a set behind to beat world number four Kiki Bertens 5-7 7-5 6-2 and reach the Italian Open final on Saturday.

The British number one will face qualifier Maria Sakkari or fourth seed Karolina Pliskova on Sunday.

The 28-year-old will contest her second claycourt final of the season, after finishing as runner-up to Sakkari at the Morocco Open, as she heads into this month’s French Open in fine form.

Konta lost her momentum after being broken while serving for the first set but fought back by taking the second.

She pulled away in the final set, breaking the Madrid Open champion’s serve twice before securing victory on her fourth match point.

Konta became the first British woman to reach the final of the tournament since Virginia Wade in 1971.

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie, editing by Pritha Sarkar)