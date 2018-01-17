Koreas agree to jointly march at Winter Olympics, field united women's hockey team: Report

SEOUL: Officials from the two Koreas on Wednesday (Jan 17) agreed to form a united women's hockey team for next month's Winter Olympics in the South, and make a joint entrance at the opening ceremony carrying a pro-unification flag.

This will be the first time North Korea will participate in an Olympics held in South Korea, and the first joint march at an international sports competition in 11 years, Yonhap news agency reported.



The agreement was made at a working-level meeting held at the truce village of Panmunjom. It followed high-level talks on Jan 9 which was when South Korea first proposed the joint march, according to Yonhap.

The North did not immediately respond then but offered to send a delegation including athletes, officials, cheering squads and journalists.

North and South Korea have been talking since last week regarding Pyongyang's participation in the Winter Olympics.

North Korea will send a 550-member delegation, including cheerleaders and performers, said a joint statement released by Seoul's unification ministry on Wednesday.

South Korea also agreed to send its athletes to the North's Masikryong ski resort for training ahead of the Pyeongchang Olympics that run through Feb 5 to 25.

