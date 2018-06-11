Korhonen wins opening Tour event at 146th attempt

REUTERS: Journeyman Mikko Korhonen cruised to his first European Tour victory at the 146th attempt when he posted a final-day 69 to win the Shot Clock Masters in Austria on Sunday.

The 37-year-old Finn, who made his Tour debut in 2010 and has been to the qualifying school 12 times, overcame two weather delays to finish on 16 under par, six shots ahead of Scotland's Connor Syme at Diamond Country Club.

Belgian Nicolas Colsaerts was one of four players on nine under par, alongside England's Steve Webster, Frenchman Raphael Jacquelin and South Africa's Justin Walters.

Korhonen held a five-shot overnight advantage and always looked in control as he posted five birdies in his three-under-par final round.

The experimental tournament saw players being timed on every shot, allowed either 40 or 50 seconds, in an attempt to speed up play.

After three players were given one-shot penalties on Saturday, home favourite Markus Brier and Swede Oscar Stark also fell foul of the new rules on Sunday.

(Reporting by Neil Robinson; editing by Clare Fallon)