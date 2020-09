Soren Kragh Andersen of Denmark won the 19th stage of the Tour de France on Friday, a 166.5-km ride from Bourg en Bresse.

CHAMPAGNOLE, France: Soren Kragh Andersen of Denmark won the 19th stage of the Tour de France on Friday, a 166.5-km ride from Bourg en Bresse.

Slovenian Luka Mezgec finished second, and Belgian Jasper Stuyven took third place.

