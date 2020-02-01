Krejcikova, Mektic claim mixed doubles title at Australian Open

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Fifth seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Nikola Mektic completed a remarkable comeback win over American Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Briton Jamie Murray to clinch the mixed doubles title at the Australian Open on Saturday.

Krejcikova and Mektic proved too strong for the reigning U.S. Open champions in the tiebreak, winning eight straight points on their way to a 5-7 6-4 (10-1) victory on Rod Laver Arena.

Czech Krejcikova successfully defended her title after winning the event with American Rajeev Ram last year, while Croatia's Mektic captured his maiden Grand Slam trophy.

