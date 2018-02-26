Kremlin - medals tally shows Russia was successful at Winter Olympics

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday the number of medals won by Russian athletes at the Winter Olympics showed Russia had been successful at the Games.

"For Russian sport, the main indicators are medals. And from the points of view of medals won, it is absolutely possible to view the performance of our Olympians as successful," Peskov told a conference call with reporters.

