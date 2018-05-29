Kremlin says it is Roman Abramovich's right to take Israeli citizenship
MOSCOW: The Kremlin said on Tuesday it was the right of Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich to take Israeli citizenship.
Abramovich, the owner of Chelsea soccer club who has found himself without a visa to Britain, took Israeli citizenship on Monday and will move to Tel Aviv where he has bought a property, the Israeli news website Ynet said.
"It is his right," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
