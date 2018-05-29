Kremlin says it is Roman Abramovich's right to take Israeli citizenship

The Kremlin said on Tuesday it was the right of Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich to take Israeli citizenship.

FILE PHOTO: Russian billionaire and owner of Chelsea football club Roman Abramovich arrives at Commercial Court in London January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Olivia Harris/File Photo

Abramovich, the owner of Chelsea soccer club who has found himself without a visa to Britain, took Israeli citizenship on Monday and will move to Tel Aviv where he has bought a property, the Israeli news website Ynet said.

"It is his right," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

(Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Source: Reuters

