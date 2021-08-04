Belarusian Olympic athlete Tsimanouskaya is safe, says Austria

VIENNA: Belarusian Olympic athlete Krystsina Tsimanouskaya has landed safely in Vienna and is being taken care of, the Austrian foreign ministry said on Wednesday (Aug 4) after her flight arrived from Tokyo.

Spokesman Johannes Aigner told reporters at Vienna's Schwechat airport that Tsimanouskaya had been accompanied on the flight by Polish officials.

The 24-year-old sprinter, who had refused team orders to return home early, will fly to the Polish capital Warsaw later on Wednesday.

"She is safe and is doing well under the circumstances," Magnus Brunner, Austria's deputy environment minister, told reporters.

"She is tired but we had a good conversation. She says she is worried about what happens next."

