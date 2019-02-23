Kucherov becomes NHL's fastest to 100 points since 1997

MIANI: Tampa Bay Lightning right wing Nikita Kucherov become on Friday (Feb 22) the fastest player to 100 points in a National Hockey League season since the 1996-97 campaign and helped the Bolts become runaway league leaders in the process.

The 25-year-old right wing scored in the second period of Tampa Bay's 2-1 victory over visiting Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, giving him 30 goals and 70 assists for the season and taking him to 100 points.

With the Lightning well clear at top of the NHL with 98 points after 47 wins in 62 games, Russian Kucherov is the fastest to 100 points in an NFL campaign since Pittsburgh's Mario Lemieux needed only 61 some 22 years ago.

"It was a special moment. I thought we played really well, and, most importantly, it was two points for us (in the NHL standings)," said Kucherov, who has also become the first player to reach the 100-point milestone in less than 65 games since Lemieux.

Kucherov is on pace to finish this season with 132 points, which would be the most in a single NHL campaign season since Lemieux gained 161 points and Penguins teammate Jaromir Jagr added 149 in the 1995-96 campaign.

"The biggest thing for me is how excited the guys were for him," Lightning coach Jon Cooper said.

"To do it in 62 games, I think in the last 20 years, he's in some pretty elite company. He's doing it on a team that's having a lot of success, and he's a huge part of that."

Brayden Point, a Lightning center and lineman of Kucherov, has had a perfect view of Kucherov making history.

"You watch the games and see the chances he creates every night and you understand why he has got that many points," Point said.

"He just makes our team better and his linemates and whoever he's on the ice with better. It's pretty impressive to see. It's awesome for him."