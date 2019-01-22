Kvitova crashes Barty party to reach semi-finals

Kvitova celebrates
Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic celebrates after defeating Australia's Ashleigh Barty in their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia on Jan 22, 2019. (Photo: AP/Aaron Favila)
MELBOURNE: A ruthless Petra Kvitova trampled on the hopes of the host nation with an emphatic 6-1 6-4 defeat of Ashleigh Barty to reach her second Australian Open semi-final on Tuesday.

The double Wimbledon champion silenced home fans at a packed Rod Laver Arena, who had barely settled in their seats before the first set was over in a dizzying 27 minutes.

The eighth-seeded Czech faced stiffer resistance from Barty in the second but broke the former cricketer in the ninth game before sealing victory when Barty, seeded 15th, netted a return.

The Czech, who reached the 2012 semi-finals at Melbourne Park, returned to the last four of a Grand Slam for the first time since claiming her second Wimbledon title in 2014.

She will play unseeded American Danielle Collins for a place in Saturday's final.

