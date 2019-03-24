Kvitova prevails in marathon three-setter in Miami
World number two Petra Kvitova was extended to three sets before the Czech overcame Croatia's Donna Vekic in the third round of the Miami Open on Saturday.
Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova finally prevailed 6-4 3-6 6-4 in the clash between two heavy hitters but had to fight to earn her triumph after more than two and a half hours.
Kvitova, the third seed, will meet France's Caroline Garcia in the fourth round. Garcia had earlier knocked out 15th seed Julia Goerges, of Germany, 6-0 7-5.
World number one Naomi Osaka of Japan was playing Taiwan's Hsieh Su-wei later.
