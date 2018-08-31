Kvitova topples Wang in second-round US Open clash

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Hard-hitting Czech Petra Kvitova advanced to the third round of the U.S. Open on Thursday, defeating China's Yafan Wang 7-5 6-3 to keep her dream of winning a third Grand Slam title alive.

The fifth seed converted five of seven break points and fired down four aces to send 24-year-old Wang packing in a match that lasted just under two hours on a hot and humid day at Flushing Meadows.

The match looked like it would be a one-sided affair when the twice Wimbledon champion raced to a 4-1 lead in the first set but Wang came roaring back to level the set at 5-5.

Kvitova would not be denied, however, unleashing her powerful forehand and elevating her play to capture the final two games of the set before cruising to victory.

Next up for the Czech is a third-round meeting with 20-year-old number 26 seed Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus.

Kvitova won their only previous meeting in three sets on the hardcourts at the Miami Open this year.

(Reporting by Amy Tennery; editing by Ken Ferris)