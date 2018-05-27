Kyrgios out of Roland Garros with elbow injury

Australia's Nick Kyrgios pulled out of the French Open after failing to shake off a persistent elbow injury that has troubled him in the past few weeks, the 23-year-old announced on Sunday.

"Unfortunately I have to withdraw from this year's French Open," the world number 23 wrote in a message on Twitter.

"Having consulted with my team and medical experts it is deemed too risky for me to step out and potentially play five sets on clay especially as I have not played a singles match in nearly two months.

"I've worked hard to be ready and desperately wanted to play Roland Garros, which is very special to me but I literally ran out of time."

Kyrgios was scheduled to take on compatriot Bernard Tomic in the opening round on Monday.

