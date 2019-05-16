Kyrgios thrown out of Italian Open after on-court outburst

Nick Kyrgios was defaulted from his second round Italian Open clash against Norway's Casper Ruud on Thursday after the hot-headed Australian hurled a chair on to the court.

World number 36 Kyrgios, who was broken in the third set, threw his racket to the floor before kicking a water bottle and flinging a chair towards the centre of the court.

Ruud was leading 6-3 6-7(5) 2-1 when Kyrgios was disqualified.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)