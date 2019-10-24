LA coach Bradley wins MLS coach of year for third time

LOS ANGELES: Los Angeles FC head coach Bob Bradley was named Major League Soccer's Coach of the Year for the third time on Wednesday (Oct 23) as his team prepares to face Los Angeles Galaxy in a crunch play-off clash.

The 61-year-old former US national coach collected the award in recognition of a record-breaking season which saw LAFC set a new single season points record (72) as well as equalling the goals record (85).

The award comes just two years after Bradley was appointed to the LAFC job as they prepared for their inaugural season in the 2018 campaign.

It followed an ill-fated stint in the Premier League with Swansea, which ended with his sacking after just 85 days in late 2016.

It is the third time Bradley has collected the MLS coaching honour.

He also received it in 1998 after leading Chicago Fire to the MLS Cup and the US Open Cup in their debut season.

He also won the coach of the year prize in 2006 after guiding Chivas USA to the MLS Cup playoffs in only their second year.

Bradley joins fellow former US coach Bruce Arena as the only other coach to win the MLS coach of the year award three times.

The coach of the year award is voted on by MLS club technical staff, media, and current MLS players.

Bradley was a runaway winner of this year's award, garnering just over 48% of total votes cast, ahead of New York City FC's Domenec Torrent, who finished with just under 16%.

Bradley's side face the Galaxy on Thursday in a blockbuster winner-takes-all Western Conference semi-final playoff game at the Banc of California Stadium.