LA Galaxy name former Boca boss Schelotto as head coach

Guillermo Barros Schelotto was named head coach of Major League Soccer's LA Galaxy on Wednesday, barely two weeks after parting company with Argentina club Boca Juniors.

Under Schelotto, Boca won the Argentine league title for the past two seasons, but the club did not renew his contract after the team lost the Copa Libertadores final to arch-rivals River Plate.

"I am honored to be the head coach for the most decorated club in Major League Soccer," Schelotto said in a statement.

"This is a tremendous opportunity for me and I am excited to get to work. The LA Galaxy have long been the standard in MLS and I am ready to push the club to new heights."

He replaces Dominic Kinnear, who took over as interim head coach when Sigi Schmid resigned in September. Schmid died on Christmas Day.

"After a comprehensive search, domestically and internationally, we believe Guillermo will be a landmark signing for this club," said LA Galaxy general manager Dennis te Kloese.

"Guillermo is a proven winner who has experience coaching, playing and winning for big clubs. It is our hope that Guillermo’s managing style and familiarity with MLS will bring trophies and championships to LA Galaxy fans and the city of Los Angeles."

Schelotto, 45, spent the majority of his 16-year playing career at Boca, winning three Copa Libertadores titles and scoring 86 goals.

He made 10 national team appearances for Argentina.

(Reporting by Andrew Both in Cary, North Carolina; Editing by Frank Pingue)