La Liga appeal against Spanish FA's Dec. 18 Clasico date

BARCELONA: La Liga will appeal against the Spanish Football Federation's (RFEF) decision to hold the postponed Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid on Wednesday Dec. 18.

The game was due to be played at Barca's Camp Nou stadium on Saturday but was postponed following a request from La Liga due to security concerns.

There has been unrest throughout Catalonia following the decision by Spain's High Court last week to jail nine Catalan separatist leaders for their role in an illegal referendum.

La Liga would prefer the game to be played on Dec. 4 and said they will appeal the scheduling decision.

"La Liga will exercise the relevant judicial and administrative actions in defence of the clubs affiliated with the league," said the Spanish top flight in a statement on Thursday.

La Liga said there is no rule which allows the clubs to choose the date of the fixture, or law which allows it to be bypassed regarding organisation of matches.

It said the loss of earnings from holding the game on the 18th when Copa del Rey matches are taking place, instead of on another date, would impact the entire league.

(Reporting by Rik Sharma, editing by Pritha Sarkar)