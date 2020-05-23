La Liga season can resume from Jun 8: Spain prime minister

BARCELONA: Spanish soccer's top flight division La Liga can return to action from Jun 8 after being disrupted by the novel coronavirus pandemic, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said on Saturday (May 23).

All organised soccer in Spain was provisionally suspended on Mar 12 although clubs in the top two divisions have since returned to group training.

Sanchez also announced on Saturday overseas visitors can return to Spain from July, offering hope to a key sector shut down since mid-March by the coronavirus pandemic.

"I am announcing to you that from the month of July, entry for foreign tourists into Spain will resume in secure conditions," Sanchez told a press conference.

