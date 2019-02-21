La Liga unaware of Premier League interest in Tebas

La Liga's organising body has said it does not expect President Javier Tebas to jump ship to the Premier League, responding to British media reports that the Spaniard has emerged as a candidate to become the English top flight's chief executive.

"We are not aware of this supposed interest. That said, if a competition as important as the Premier League is taking note of the work being done by La Liga, including its president, clubs and employees, it is a source of pride for the entire organisation," a La Liga spokesman said on Wednesday.

"Javier has a contract with La Liga and not only is he happy here, he also has responsibilities and challenges which occupy his full attention. This includes the changing broadcast landscape and battling the threat of new competitions – including format changes that put domestic leagues at risk."

The Premier League has struggled to find a successor to long-serving chief executive Richard Scudamore, who stepped down last December after 19 years with the organisation.

Susanna Dinnage, a senior executive at media organisation Discovery, was named as the new chief executive last November but later announced she would not be taking up the role.

Tebas, 56, made headlines by pledging last August to play one La Liga game per season overseas, although a bid to stage Girona's game against Barcelona in Miami last month fell through after Barca withdrew from it, citing a lack of consensus.

