Labuschagne and Smith blunt New Zealand in tough middle session

Australia captain Tim Paine won the toss and elected to bat in the first test at Perth Stadium on Thursday, backing his in-form batting lineup to expose a New Zealand attack weakened by the absence of spearhead Trent Boult.

PERTH: Australia batsmen Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne blunted New Zealand’s weakened attack in fierce heat during an attritional middle session on day one of the first test on Thursday.

Australia, who won the toss and batted in the day-nighter, reached 160 for 2 at the dinner break with Labuschagne (68) and Smith (31) batting through the second session.

Smith, however, received a reprieve just before the break when he was dropped by Tom Latham at second slip when on 19 off debutant quick Lockie Ferguson.

An untroubled Labuschagne is well poised to add another century having hit two superb tons against Pakistan in Brisbane and Adelaide.

While the hosts were unchanged, New Zealand were dealt a major blow when spearhead Trent Boult failed to overcome a side strain and the shorthanded attack battled on an unresponsive Perth Stadium pitch.

Focusing on line and length, New Zealand’s plucky attack curbed Australia’s aggression with a sluggish Smith only mustering four runs off his first 44 balls faced.

Yet Smith and Labuschagne were unruffled and rebuilt Australia’s innings after losing their openers in the first session.

After a watchful start, Joe Burns was trapped lbw for nine by Colin de Grandhomme on the stroke of the drinks break. TV replays showed the ball missing leg stump but Burns elected not to review.

De Grandhomme, New Zealand’s workhorse all-rounder, returned to the lineup after overcoming an abdominal injury.

In-form David Warner fell in spectacular fashion just before the tea break for 43.

Fresh off his unbeaten 335 against Pakistan in Adelaide, he had threatened to bat through the first session but was brilliantly dismissed by quick Neil Wagner, who plucked a sharp return catch in his follow through.

New Zealand, who have only won one test in Australia since their sole series triumph across the Tasman Sea in 1985-86, fought through 39 degrees Celsius temperature but should find some relief in the night session.

