Labuschagne-Head stand lifts Australia into big lead

BRISBANE: Marnus Labuschagne scored his maiden test half-century and combined with Travis Head for Australia's largest partnership of the summer as the hosts reached 249 for five at dinner on day two in the series opening day-night test at the Gabba on Friday.

Labuschagne and Head's 166-run partnership put Australia 105 runs ahead and in control after they had lost both overnight batsmen within the first three overs of the day.

Advertisement

The duo surpassed Marcus Harris and Aaron Finch’s 112-run stand in the Perth test against India.

Labuschagne had also looked set to score Australia’s first century this summer but fell for 81 shortly before dinner when he chipped straight to mid-wicket off Dhananjaya de Silva.

At dinner, Head was 71 not out, with debutant Kurtis Patterson yet to score.

Resuming at 72-2, Harris (44) could only add four runs to his overnight score before offering a simple catch to Lahiru Thirimanne at point off Lahiru Kumara in the first over of the day.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nightwatchman Nathan Lyon (one) fell three overs later when he edged Suranga Lakmal to Kusal Mendis at second slip as Australia slumped to 82-4.

Labuschagne and Head then steadied the innings, both bringing up their half centuries in the middle session.

Labuschagne, playing in his fourth test, scored his first test fifty in 97 balls with three boundaries after taking 20 balls to get off the mark.

Head scored his fourth half-century off 109 balls, with six boundaries, but was fortunate to survive on 29 when he was dropped by wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella off Lakmal.

Australia had bundled out Sri Lanka for 144 in just over two sessions on Thursday.

(Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)