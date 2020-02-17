Lacazette ends goal drought as Arsenal crush Newcastle 4-0

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Substitute Alexandre Lacazette ended his goal drought as Arsenal secured their first Premier League win since New Year's Day with a 4-0 victory over Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Lacazette had gone nine games in all competitions without a goal before he found the target with a mis-hit shot in the final moments of the game.

After a goalless first half, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang put the Gunners in front with a powerful header from a Nicolas Pepe cross.

Pepe himself added the second, from close range after good work from Bukayo Saka, and Mesut Ozil got his first of the season with a tap-in.

Lacazette, left on the bench with youngster Eddie Nketiah, finished off a smart move for Mikel Arteta's side, who recorded just their second win since the Spaniard took over at the club.

The defeat ended an eight-game unbeaten run for Newcastle.

