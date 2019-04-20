Lajovic reaches maiden Masters final in Monte Carlo

Sport

Lajovic reaches maiden Masters final in Monte Carlo

Serbian Dusan Lajovic reached his first Masters final when he mastered windy conditions to beat Russian Daniil Medvedev 7-5 6-1 in Monte Carlo on Saturday.

ATP 1000 - Monte Carlo Masters
Tennis - ATP 1000 - Monte Carlo Masters - Monte-Carlo Country Club, Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France - April 20, 2019 Russia's Daniil Medvedev shakes hands with Serbia's Dusan Lajovic after their match REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Bookmark

MONTE CARLO: Serbian Dusan Lajovic reached his first Masters final when he mastered windy conditions to beat Russian Daniil Medvedev 7-5 6-1 in Monte Carlo on Saturday.

Lajovic, who will take on either 11-times champion Rafa Nadal of Spain or Italian Fabio Fognini, trailed 3-0 in the opening set before going through the gears.

The 10th-seeded Medvedev could not hold the pace as whirlwinds swept across centre court at the Monte Carlo Country Club.

Lajovic quickly moved 4-0 up in the second set against a frustrated opponent, who bowed out on the second match point.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark