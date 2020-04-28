Lakers returned US$4.6m to coronavirus relief fund: Report

LOS ANGELES: The Los Angeles Lakers have returned about US$4.6 million obtained from a US government programme meant to help small businesses recover from the coronavirus pandemic shutdown, ESPN reported on Monday (Apr 27).

The NBA club, valued by Forbes magazine at US$4.4 billion, told the sports television network in a statement they returned the money after learning the US$349 billion in the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Programme had been exhausted within two weeks, with hundreds of thousands of small businesses unable to get access.

"The Lakers qualified for and received a loan under the Payroll Protection Programme," ESPN reported the Lakers said in a statement.

"Once we found out the funds from the programme had been depleted, we repaid the loan so that financial support would be directed to those most in need. The Lakers remain completely committed to supporting both our employees and our community."

The Lakers, who typically have US$434 million in annual revenue according to Forbes, would have access to loans from the NBA's line of credit of more than US$1 billion.

The program was part of a US$2.2 trillion federal initiative aimed at helping small businesses cover employee salaries, rents and other expenses while being forced to shut their doors to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

There were complaints after many business with huge financing were able to obtain money while others struggling to survive were shut out.

The Lakers boast multiple billionaires among their ownership group and US$150 million in annual local television revenue, the NBA's richest such contract.