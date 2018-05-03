Lambert confident Stoke can handle relegation pressure

Stoke City manager Paul Lambert is confident his team can handle the pressure of their must-win encounter with Crystal Palace on Saturday as they look to climb out of the Premier League relegation zone.

REUTERS: Stoke City manager Paul Lambert is confident his team can handle the pressure of their must-win encounter with Crystal Palace on Saturday as they look to climb out of the Premier League relegation zone.

The Potters slightly boosted their survival hopes after earning their third successive draw at Liverpool last Saturday.

Advertisement

However, a 12-game winless run has left Stoke three points behind 17th-placed Swansea City with two matches remaining.

"I'm still full of belief as I was when I arrived and until it's impossible then I won't stop believing we can stay in this league," Lambert, who arrived at Stoke in January, told Premier League Productions.

"If we can win our two games then we'll have given ourselves a chance and hopefully it will be enough to keep us in the division."

"The players are under the pressure of wanting to win, that never changes and they will deal with that, it's instilled in them, they're professional and know what they need to do."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Stoke face Roy Hodgson's Palace who have scored 13 goals in last six games, including five without conceding against Leicester City last weekend.

"I always think Crystal Palace have goals in them, they're a strong side and scoring five last weekend is a big thing to do at this level," Lambert added.

"Wilfried Zaha will be a threat because of the way he plays the game. He's quick and enjoying a run of form at the minute – but he's not the only danger - so obviously we will have to nullify that."

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)