Lambert leaves Stoke after Premier League relegation
Manager Paul Lambert left his position at Stoke City by mutual consent after they were relegated from the Premier League, the club announced on Friday.
The 48-year-old, who took over from Mark Hughes in January, recorded two wins from his 15 games in charge.
