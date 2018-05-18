Lambert leaves Stoke after Premier League relegation

Manager Paul Lambert left his position at Stoke City by mutual consent after they were relegated from the Premier League, the club announced on Friday.

Premier League - Swansea City vs Stoke City
Soccer Football - Premier League - Swansea City vs Stoke City - Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Britain - May 13, 2018 Stoke City manager Paul Lambert arrives at the stadium before the match Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

REUTERS: Manager Paul Lambert left his position at Stoke City by mutual consent after they were relegated from the Premier League, the club announced on Friday.

The 48-year-old, who took over from Mark Hughes in January, recorded two wins from his 15 games in charge.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

