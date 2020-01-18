Lampard 'very happy' with Barkley amid West Ham talk

Chelsea boss Frank Lampard poured cold water on reports linking Ross Barkley with a loan move this month to West Ham United, saying on Friday he was happy with the England midfielder.

Lampard said in November that Barkley showed "a lack of professionalism" after a video emerged of him shirtless in a nightclub during the international break.

British media reported this week that the 26-year-old, who returned to action this month following a foot injury sustained in October, could resurrect his club career at West Ham under his former Everton boss David Moyes.

"There's no talk here of Ross Barkley going anywhere," Lampard told a news conference ahead of Saturday's Premier League trip to 13th-placed Newcastle United.

"He's our player, he played the last couple of games and he's done well and because of certain circumstances, Ross hasn't featured as much here.

"I have got a lot of faith in Ross. That was news I heard like everyone else this week and I have no feeling towards it. I am very happy with him."

Lampard, however, said French striker Olivier Giroud could leave in the current transfer window after falling below Tammy Abraham in the pecking order.

Reports have said the World Cup winner could swap the fourth-placed Premier League club for Inter Milan.

"The good thing about Ollie is he's so experienced. I have a good relationship with him as does the club so again, if all circumstances are right it could happen," Lampard said.

"Whilst it's not, he's our player."

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet)