Lampard excused Derby pre-season training amid Chelsea talks

Derby County excused Frank Lampard from pre-season training on Monday and Tuesday to allow the manager more time to negotiate a move to Chelsea.

Championship Playoff Final - Aston Villa v Derby County
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Championship Playoff Final - Aston Villa v Derby County - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - May 27, 2019 Derby County manager Frank Lampard looks dejected as he applauds the fans after the match Action Images via Reuters/Tony O'Brien

LONDON: Derby County excused Frank Lampard from pre-season training on Monday and Tuesday to allow the manager more time to negotiate a move to Chelsea.

The Championship club said in a statement that the decision was "to allow his discussions regarding a potential move to Chelsea to be concluded as soon as possible".

"On the assumption that Frank will reach an agreement with Chelsea to become their new manager, the club shall step up its efforts to find a replacement manager," Derby added.

Lampard won three Premier League titles and the Champions League as a player at Chelsea and is favourite to replace Maurizio Sarri after the Italian joined Serie A champions Juventus.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

Source: Reuters

