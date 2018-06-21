Lampard to start managerial career for Derby at Reading

Frank Lampard will begin his managerial career by leading Derby County in their opening match of the Championship campaign at Reading on Aug. 3.

Former Chelsea and England midfielder Lampard replaced Gary Rowett as Derby's manager last month and faces a relatively easy start against Reading, who finished 20th in the second tier last campaign.

Rowett took over as Stoke City's manager and will lead them into their season opener against Leeds United, who named Argentine Marcelo Bielsa as their boss last week, on Aug. 5.

Stoke were relegated from the Premier League last season along with Swansea City and West Bromwich Albion.

Swansea, led by former Ostersunds boss Graham Potter, and West Brom face Sheffield United and Bolton Wanderers respectively in two of the nine matches on Aug. 4.

Aston Villa, who missed out on promotion after losing to Fulham in the playoff final at Wembley last month, will take on Hull City on Aug. 6 as manager Steve Bruce comes up against one of his former clubs.

