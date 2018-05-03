Langer named Australia coach

Justin Langer has been named as Australia's head coach on a four-year contract, Cricket Australia said on Thursday.

SYDNEY: Justin Langer has been named as Australia's head coach on a four-year contract, Cricket Australia said on Thursday.

Former opening batsman Langer replaced Darren Lehmann, who resigned after the test series in South Africa this year which was marred by a ball-tampering scandal.

Lehmann was not involved in the ball-tampering incident in the third test in Cape Town after which Australia captain Steve Smith and vice-captain David Warner were banned from international cricket for a year.

The 47-year-old Langer played in 105 test matches and scored more than 7,500 runs, including 23 centuries

He has been head coach of Western Australia and the Perth Scorchers since November, 2012.

