Langer says reports of player discontent a 'wake-up call'

Australia's national cricket coach Justin Langer said media reports that his coaching style had caused discontent in the dressing room will serve as a "wake-up call".

REUTERS: Australia's national cricket coach Justin Langer said media reports that his coaching style had caused discontent in the dressing room will serve as a "wake-up call".

The Sydney Morning Herald reported last week that Langer's style had worn thin with players, with an unnamed source saying senior members of the squad were frustrated by the atmosphere among the group.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I'm not going to ignore this ... absolutely, it's a wake-up call," Langer, whose team were beaten 2-1 by India in their test series last month, told ESPNcricinfo.

"Whenever I finish this coaching career I hope I'm still calling myself a novice ... I'll see this criticism as a great gift in a few weeks or months.

"My greatest mentors in life are the people who told me the truth and were toughest on me ... I've always needed that honest feedback. I might not enjoy it at the time, but it's so, so valuable."

Langer said on the Cricket Et Cetera podcast that he hoped his players would talk to him about issues.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Do I get grumpy sometimes? Yeah ... I'm not perfect, that's for sure, but I'm pretty good at some of the things I do... I would rather they came straight to me, that's the Australian way... let's talk through it and work things out."

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)