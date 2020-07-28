Lanka Premier League to begin next month, says board

REUTERS: Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has said the inaugural Lanka Premier League Twenty 20 tournament will be held from Aug. 28 to Sept. 20, with over 70 international players and 10 top coaches having confirmed their availability.

The board said in a statement after Monday's Executive Committee meeting that it had given the go-ahead for the league, which will feature five teams from Colombo, Kandy, Galle, Dambulla and Jaffna.

A total of 23 matches would be held at four venues across the country, it said.

Domestic cricket in Sri Lanka had resumed earlier this month without spectators amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Lockdown and curfews have ceased in the country, where more than 2,800 people have been infected.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)