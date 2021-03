BARCELONA: Joan Laporta was set to be named FC Barcelona's President for a second time after taking an unassailable lead in Sunday's election.

Barcelona said Laporta had won 57.6per cent of votes of 96per cent counted. Victor Font was second with 31.7per cent, while Toni Freixa was third with 9.2per cent.

(Reporting by Richard Martin; editing by Clare Fallon)