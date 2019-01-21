Last-gasp Dembele earns Lyon 2-1 win at St Etienne

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Moussa Dembele's last-gasp goal earned Olympique Lyonnais a 2-1 derby win at St Etienne to take them to third place in France's Ligue 1 on Sunday.

Second-half substitute Dembele found the back of the net five minutes into stoppage time to give OL all three points after Nabil Fekir's second-half penalty had cancelled out Romain Hamouma's opener for Les Verts.

Lyon are third on 37 points from 21 games, three points behind Lille after the northerners beat Amiens 2-1 on Friday. St Etienne drop down to fourth on 36 points.

Runaway leaders Paris St Germain, who have two games in hand, have 53 points after destroying En Avant Guingamp 9-0 on Saturday.

Hamouma headed home from point-blank range from Gabriel Silva's cross in the 21st minute for his second league goal this season, rewarding St Etienne for their early domination.

Kevin Monnet-Pacquet had a chance to double the tally three minutes from the interval with a fine 20-metre shot, only for Anthony Lopes to pull a superb save and make sure Lyon stayed afloat.

St Etienne failed to capitalise and Lyon equalised in the 65th minute, Fekir converting a penalty after a Loic Perrin handball in the area.

The visitors dominated the closing stages and Dembele beat Stephane Ruffier with a timely header shortly before the final whistle.

Olympique de Marseille ended a nine-game winless streak in all competitions when Morgan Sanson's 47th-minute strike earned them a 1-0 win at Caen.

The home side finished the game with 10 men after Frederic Guilbert was sent off six minutes into the second half, allowing seventh-placed OM to control the rest of the match.

Rudy Garcia's side have 31 points from 20 games.

Marseille lost France international Dimitri Payet after 25 minutes when he left the pitch with an injury.

