Last-gasp Jesus goal takes City to 100 points

May 13: SOUTHAMPTON 0 MANCHESTER CITY 1

A dramatic 94th-minute winner from Gabriel Jesus gave Manchester City a 1-0 win over Southampton on Sunday to ensure they became the first team to reach 100 points in a Premier League season.

But Southampton still ended up celebrating as their narrow defeat combined with Swansea's 2-1 defeat by Stoke City guaranteed them Premier League football next season.

For much of the match, City, who fielded four changes from midweek and played Raheem Sterling at centre forward, struggled to find their familiar rhythm and failed to register a single shot on target in the first half.

Dusan Tadic had an effort cleared off the line in the second half when City brought on Phil Foden and Brahim Diaz to ensure the pair notched up their fifth Premier League appearances of the season to qualify for a medal.

Saints looked to have secured the draw but, with virtually the final kick of the game, Jesus produced a perfect lobbed finish to spark wild City celebrations.

(Reporting by Neil Robinson, editing by Pritha Sarkar)