Last-gasp penalty gives struggling Caen win over Toulouse

REUTERS: Caen scored a stoppage-time VAR-awarded penalty to beat visiting Toulouse 2-1 and secure a vital three points in their bid to break free from the Ligue 1 relegation battle on Tuesday.

Faycal Fajr coolly slotted home Caen's winning penalty in the ninth minute of added time after the referee gave the spot kick with the help of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Saif-Eddine Khaoui had put the home side ahead after 18 minutes but Toulouse captain Max Gradel equalised with a penalty a minute before halftime.

The win takes Caen up two spots to 16th on 17 points, a point and a place behind Toulouse.

The Normandy club are also a point ahead of Amiens and Dijon, four in front of AS Monaco and seven clear of bottom side Guingamp with all four having a game in hand.

(Writing by Andrew Downie; editing by Ken Ferris)

