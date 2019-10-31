Late Brandt double helps Dortmund beat Gladbach in German Cup

Borussia Dortmund's Julian Brandt scored twice in three minutes late in the second half to help them come from a goal down and beat visitors Borussia Moenchengladbach 2-1 on Wednesday in the German Cup second round.

Germany midfielder Brandt fired in a deflected effort in the 77th minute after Marcus Thuram gave the Bundesliga leaders a deserved lead six minutes earlier.

Brandt was then left completely unmarked in the box to head an 80th-minute the winner, offering his club some respite after a string of bad league results dropped them down to fifth in the table.

In a bad tempered finale Gladbach coach Marco Rose was sent off for dissent in stoppage time.

RB Leipzig hammered VfL Wolfsburg, who are still unbeaten in the league, 6-1 with Timo Werner scoring twice, while Werder Bremen beat second tier Heidenheim 4-1.

On Tuesday holders Bayern Munich were made to sweat before beating VfL Bochum 2-1.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann; Editing by Toby Davis)