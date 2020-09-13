Late free kick salvages point for Santos against Sao Paulo

A floodlight failure midway through the second half of Santos’ home match against Sao Paulo on Saturday helped the home side to salvage a 2-2 draw after being 2-1 down when the lights went out.

Gabriel Sara put the visitors ahead after just eight minutes. Madison leveled the scores when he headed home from a corner kick at the 30-minute mark. Sara restored Sao Paulo’s lead nine minutes later with a right-foot shot.

The match was halted for almost 20 minutes when some of the floodlights failed at the Vila Belmiro ground, giving Santos an opportunity to regroup. Just moments after the restart, substitute Marinho leveled the scores with a long-range free-kick that fooled the goalkeeper.

The result was a blow to Sao Paulo who had appeared set to win for the fifth time in seven games.

Instead, the result means they miss a chance to draw level on points with leaders Internacional, who play bottom club Goias on Sunday.

Sao Paulo now sit in second with 18 points, while Santos are in sixth place, three points behind.

