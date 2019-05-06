Late goal earns Sao Paulo 1-1 draw with Flamengo

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

A late goal from Tche Tche saved a point for Sao Paulo against Flamengo in a 1-1 draw at the Morumbi Stadium on Sunday.

Colombian Orlando Berrio finished off a nice one-two with Hugo Moura to put Flamengo 1-0 ahead in the eighth minute.

Tche Tche equalised eight minutes before the final whistle when he took advantage of poor defending to hammer home from close range.

In other matches, Botafogo beat Fortaleza 1-0, CSA drew 0-0 with Santos, and Cruzeiro defeated Goias 2-1.

Chapecoense drew 1-1 with Athletico Paranaense in the early match.

Atletico Mineiro are the only team to have won all three of their opening matches and top the Serie A table with nine points.

