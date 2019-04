Late goal from Love gives Corinthians Sao Paulo state title

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

SAO PAULO: A late goal from Wagner Love gave Corinthians a 2-1 win over Sao Paulo on Sunday, securing their third consecutive state championship in front of a record crowd at the Corinthians arena.

Danilo Avelar put the home side ahead after 31 minutes with a close-range header after Sornoza's corner had been headed back across goal.

Antony equalised in first half stoppage time with a low drive from the edge of the box but former Brazil striker Love sent the 46,903 fans into raptures with a winner two minutes from time.

The win guaranteed the home side a 2-1 aggregate victory after the city rivals drew the first leg 0-0 last Sunday at Sao Paulo's Morumbi stadium.

It was the first time Corinthians have won the title three times in a row since 1939 and extended Sao Paulo's winless streak in the tournament to at least 15 years, one of the longest droughts in the club's history.

Corinthians' goalkeeper Cassio won his ninth major title for the club, breaking a record held jointly by several other players, a club historian said.

In Rio de Janeiro, Flamengo won their 35th Carioca state title with a second 2-0 win over Vasco da Gama in consecutive weekends.

Willian Arao put Flamengo ahead with a header after 15 minutes and substitute Vitinho doubled their lead shortly before fulltime.

The result, which came after Flamengo won the first leg 2-0 last Sunday, led to the dismissal of Vasco coach Alberto Valentim.

Valentim took over at Vasco in August 2018 after spells at Palmeiras, Botafogo and Egyptian club Pyramids.

He is replaced by under-20 coach Marcos Valadares.

Among the other state champions crowned on Sunday were Fortaleza, Recife club Sport, Bahia, Avai and Athletico Paranaense.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Christian Radnedge)