Late goals steal point for Gremio in title battle

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil: Substitute Everton scored for Gremio just four minutes after coming on against Atletico Mineiro on Wednesday, winning his side a crucial point in the 1-1 draw.

Both teams still have hopes of winning Brazil’s Serie A, although Atletico looked the more likely victors in a scrappy match and led for most of the game after Hyoran put them ahead from the penalty spot in 32 minutes.

However, Everton, who replaced Victor Ferraz with nine minutes remaining, grabbed a vital late goal in what turned out to be a frustrating night for both clubs.

Atletico remain in third on 54 points, three points behind leaders Sao Paulo and two behind Internacional, with both those teams facing off later on Wednesday.

Gremio, who have now drawn 15 of their 30 league games this season, remain in sixth spot with 51 points.

