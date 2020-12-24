Late goals steer Man Utd into League Cup semi-finals

Edinson Cavani and Anthony Martial struck late goals as Manchester United claimed a scrappy 2-0 victory over Everton to seal a place in the League Cup semi-finals at a bitterly cold Goodison Park on Wednesday.

United wasted numerous opportunities in the opening stages and at times the play was dire from both sides as the game appeared to be heading for penalties before Cavani collected the ball on the right wing, skipped inside onto his left foot and fired past Everton goalkeeper Robin Olsen.

Martial added a second with virtually the last kick of the game as the visitors join Championship side Brentford, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur in the semi-final draw later on Wednesday, with a place in the April 25 final at Wembley up for grabs.

(Reporting by Nick Said, editing by Pritha Sarkar)