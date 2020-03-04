Late Han goal earns Jeonbuk share of points in Asian Champions League

HONG KONG: Two-time champions Jeonbuk Motors fought back to salvage a point against Sydney FC in the Asian Champions League on Wednesday despite going down to 10 men as Han Kyo-won scored a minute from time to earn the South Korean side a 2-2 draw.

Englishman Adam Le Fondre looked to have given Sydney all three points when he converted from the penalty spot with 13 minutes to go after referee Ahmed Al Kaf pointed to the spot and sent off Jeonbuk defender Choi Bo-kyung for deliberate handball.

But Han's goal in the 89th minute gave Jeonbuk their first point in the 2020 edition of the competition after losing their opener in Group H of the competition against Japan's Yokohama F Marinos last month.

"I'm not satisfied, but I have to accept that this is the result," said Jeonbuk coach Jose Morais.

"We have to look forward and go to the next game."

After a goalless first half, Jeonbuk took the lead when Sydney defender Luke Brattan directed the ball into his own net five minutes after the break, but Trent Buhagiar levelled just six minutes later.

Le Fondre's penalty and Choi's sending off should have been enough for Sydney to secure the points, only for Han's late goal - which came after a long-range attempt from Murilo had come back off the post - to deny Steve Corica's side.

The meeting between the two clubs was the only game to be played in the continental competition on Wednesday after the remaining games in the tournament were postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

(Reporting by Michael Church, Editing by Pritha Sarkar)