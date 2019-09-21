Late Harit winner sends Schalke into second place

Amine Harit scored an 89th minute winner and set up an earlier goal as he steered Schalke 04 to a 2-1 win over Mainz 05 on Friday that moved them into second place in the Bundesliga.

The 22-year-old Morocco international first set up Suat Serdar, a product of Mainz's youth academies, for the lead in the 36th.

Mainz substitute Karim Onisiwo levelled against the run of play with a classy goal - a fine first touch, a turn and shot from just inside the box - that left keeper Alexander Nuebel beaten in the 75th minute.

But Harit struck back a minute from time with a clever shot with outside spin to give Schalke their third straight league victory.

Schalke moved into second on 10 points, behind leaders RB Leipzig on goal difference.

Leipzig travel to Werder Bremen on Saturday. Champions Bayern Munich, in fifth place on eight, host Cologne. Borussia Dortmund third on nine, travel to Eintracht Frankfurt on Sunday.

(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)