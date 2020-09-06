Late Jo goal saves point for Corinthians

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

An injury-time goal by former Brazil striker Jo saved a point at home for Corinthians in an exciting 2-2 draw with Botafogo in Sao Paulo on Saturday.

Corinthians took the lead in the 11th minute through a Fagner penalty but the visitors hit back through Bruno Nazario 10 minutes later and Salomon Kalou with 15 minutes left.

Botafogo looked to have secured the points before Jo scored deep in stoppage time, his fifth goal for the club since returning to Corinthians in June.

Corinthians are ninth on nine points, a point ahead of Botafogo in 13th, after seven matches in Brazil's Serie A.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Peter Rutherford)