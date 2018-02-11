Late Ki strike gives Swansea crucial win over Burnley

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Swansea City edged further away from the Premier League relegation zone as Ki Sung-yueng scored a late goal to beat Burnley 1-0 at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.

Swansea enjoyed more than two-thirds of possession but both teams struggled to create clear-cut opportunities in the first half.

It changed after the interval when visitors Burnley threatened to score with a stinging half-volley from winger Johann Berg Gudmundsson but he was denied with a stunning fingertip save by Swansea goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

Swansea boss Carlos Carvalhal introduced January signing Andre Ayew and Tammy Abraham to maintain a sustained spell of pressure and it was rewarded with a string of chances.

The goal finally arrived when right back Kyle Naughton set up a Ki for a drilled effort from the edge of the area with less than 10 minutes left.

The victory moved Swansea up to 15th in the table, two points clear of the bottom three, and extended their unbeaten run to nine matches in all competitions.

They have played with greater fluency and purpose since the arrival of Carvalhal, who has lost only one of his 11 matches in all competitions since taking charge in December.

"We started creating problems and we felt we really wanted to win which is why as a manager I can start to risk and put more players in attack," the Portuguese manager said.

"We put in Andre Ayew, Tammy Abraham, we had three attackers in the middle. We put all the meat in the barbecue, all the meat inside the grill, because we wish a lot to win the game. I am very happy because that created a big impact."

Burnley, who had eight first-team players out due to injury, stayed seventh in the table after a 10th game without victory.

"It was a tight game, there was nothing in it really, there was action in both boxes but we were not nearly as good as we have been of late," their manager Sean Dyche said.

"We were a bit huff and puff today, and it feels like the injuries are beginning to take their toll."

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)