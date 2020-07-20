Late Lukaku penalty salvages point for Inter at Roma

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Inter Milan substitute Romelu Lukaku's penalty in the 88th minute salvaged a 2-2 draw at AS Roma in Serie A on Sunday as they stuttered in their pursuit of leaders Juventus.

Second-placed Inter will see the result as two points lost since they are five behind Juve, who host Lazio on Monday. After that, there are four matches each to play.

The spot kick was given away in bizarre style by Leonardo Spinazzola, scorer of Roma's first goal, when he missed his kick as he attempted to clear the ball upfield and made contact with Inter forward Victor Moses instead.

Stefan de Vrij had given Inter the lead in the 15th minute before Spinazzola levelled on the stroke of halftime and Henrikh Mkhitaryan fired Roma ahead in the 57th minute.

