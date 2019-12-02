Late penalty gives Atletico win and secures Serie A status

A second-half penalty from Fabio Santos gave Atletico Mineiro a 2-1 win over Corinthians on Sunday and secured their Serie A status for another year.

BELO HORIZONTE, Brazil: A second-half penalty from Fabio Santos gave Atletico Mineiro a 2-1 win over Corinthians on Sunday and secured their Serie A status for another year.

Juan Cazares put the home side ahead after 19 minutes but their lead was short lived as Janderson equalised for Corinthians a minute later.

However, Atletico grabbed the win when former Corinthians player Fabio Santos scored from the spot in the 74th minute after Janderson felled Cazares in the box.

The three points were enough to guarantee another season in Serie A for Atletico, who started the day three places above the relegation zone.

The Belo Horizonte club now have 45 points with two games remaining and will not be one of the four clubs going down.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Ken Ferris)

